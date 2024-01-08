Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Earns “Sector Weight” Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp reaffirmed their sector weight rating on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sunrun from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Northland Securities cut Sunrun from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.91.

RUN opened at $16.16 on Thursday. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.90.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 50.65%. The firm had revenue of $563.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 1,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $27,626.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $3,435,172.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,203,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,278,084.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 1,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $27,626.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,080 shares of company stock worth $3,893,131. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 1,483.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

