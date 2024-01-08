Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.40.

SHO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sunstone Hotel Investors

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Up 0.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,473,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,260,000 after buying an additional 2,863,572 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,315,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,934 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 30.3% in the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 9,579,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,896,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,550,000 after purchasing an additional 280,067 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.52 million. Equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.