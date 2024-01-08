Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.67

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 50425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Super Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Super Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $388.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that Super Group Limited will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Super Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Super Group by 733.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

