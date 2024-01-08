Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,481,000 after buying an additional 105,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,007,000 after buying an additional 197,980 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after buying an additional 171,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after buying an additional 53,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,337,000 after buying an additional 269,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $234,118.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,880 shares of company stock valued at $23,217,307 in the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMCI. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Nomura began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.38.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMCI traded up $26.87 on Monday, hitting $319.00. 3,088,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.89. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $357.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

