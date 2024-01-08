Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$11.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$12.50. Raymond James also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SPB. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Superior Plus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Superior Plus currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.68.

Superior Plus Trading Up 1.3 %

Superior Plus stock opened at C$9.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.81. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$9.10 and a one year high of C$11.62. The stock has a market cap of C$2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$701.33 million. Superior Plus had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.6052801 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.86%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

Featured Articles

