Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Director Kevin Rendino Acquires 20,553 Shares

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Rendino purchased 20,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $113,041.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 883,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Kevin Rendino bought 4,735 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $27,605.05.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Kevin Rendino purchased 5,100 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $29,070.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Kevin Rendino acquired 28,768 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $130,606.72.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNCR opened at $5.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.92. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $55.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.24 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 15.26%. Research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

