Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,248 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 9,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,072.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 4,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,998.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,692,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,720 shares of company stock valued at $122,896 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SNV stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.93. 304,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.12. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $44.44.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $550.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.16 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.55%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

