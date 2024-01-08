T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group makes up 1.2% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,196,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,532,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $413,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 631,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,750,000 after acquiring an additional 66,939 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $105.71 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.34.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $594,173.57. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,510.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $92.42.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

