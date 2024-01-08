T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises 4.7% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $28,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,187,000 after purchasing an additional 103,934 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $533,805,000 after purchasing an additional 231,862 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,171 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,425,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $383,761,000 after purchasing an additional 191,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.44. The stock had a trading volume of 319,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,725. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.34.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $92.42.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

