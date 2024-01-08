T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. cut its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 65.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 72,887 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $106.35. The company had a trading volume of 234,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.58 and a 200-day moving average of $106.34.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $92.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

