TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Down 6.7%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.74 and last traded at $11.79. Approximately 1,812,450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 6,053,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

TAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.06 and a beta of 0.16.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $411.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.91 million. On average, analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 284,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 138,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 859,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,002,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

