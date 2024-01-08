Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a market perform rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.14. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 27.02% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. The company had revenue of $185.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.33 million. Analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shannon Marie Hansen acquired 1,935 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $29,876.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,876.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dick Allen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,479.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Marie Hansen bought 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $29,876.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,876.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 13,135 shares of company stock worth $220,094. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $373,919,000 after buying an additional 2,861,120 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 76.1% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,490,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,028,000 after buying an additional 2,372,458 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,106,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 252.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,122,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after buying an additional 804,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 699.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 904,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after buying an additional 791,336 shares during the period.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

