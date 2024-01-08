Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of NYSE TMHC traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.80. 572,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.28. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.48.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 11.05%. On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $123,412.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $123,412.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $7,555,660.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,043 shares of company stock valued at $7,684,311. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $309,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

