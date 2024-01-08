TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at CIBC

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.50.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$53.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,216,195. The stock has a market cap of C$55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.86, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.84. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$43.70 and a 12-month high of C$58.56.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.23 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.11%. As a group, analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.1607717 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 845 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.30, for a total transaction of C$45,038.50. In other news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 845 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.30, for a total transaction of C$45,038.50. Also, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total transaction of C$34,299.99. Insiders have sold a total of 3,690 shares of company stock worth $179,330 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

