TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on TPG (NASDAQ:TPG)

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TPG. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of TPG in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TPG from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TPG from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.65.

Get TPG alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TPG

TPG Price Performance

NASDAQ TPG opened at $39.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. TPG has a 12-month low of $24.74 and a 12-month high of $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.66.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $321.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.03 million. TPG had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 19.78%. Analysts forecast that TPG will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. TPG’s payout ratio is -1,745.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPG. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,158,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,241 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TPG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $639,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TPG by 492.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 61,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in TPG by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

TPG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.