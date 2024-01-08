Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.6% of Joule Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $240.84. 76,164,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,798,352. The company has a market cap of $765.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.33, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.65. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.92 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

