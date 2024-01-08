Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 2.8% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.2 %

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,193,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.43 and its 200-day moving average is $163.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

