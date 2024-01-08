Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of Textainer Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.
Textainer Group Stock Up 0.1 %
Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.75 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 29.57% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Textainer Group will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Textainer Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textainer Group
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Textainer Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,661,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,555,000 after acquiring an additional 139,904 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Textainer Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,842,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,937,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Textainer Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Textainer Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,229,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,796,000 after acquiring an additional 95,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Textainer Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 873,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after acquiring an additional 10,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.
Textainer Group Company Profile
Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.
