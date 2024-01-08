Textron (NYSE:TXT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a sell rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.38.

Shares of TXT opened at $78.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. Textron has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $81.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Textron will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.72%.

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $702,410.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,517 shares in the company, valued at $339,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXT. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Textron by 3.3% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 2.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 2.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Textron by 3.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Textron by 4.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

