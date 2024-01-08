The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$64.94.

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. CIBC lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of BNS opened at C$63.41 on Monday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$55.20 and a 52 week high of C$74.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$76.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.30.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C($0.42). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of C$8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.6153846 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.36%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

