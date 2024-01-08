The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 2.8% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $16,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA traded down $17.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $231.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,435,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,432,694. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.23 billion, a PE ratio of -49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.60. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

