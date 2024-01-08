The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $42.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.27.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

CG stock opened at $39.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.81 and a beta of 1.79. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $42.49.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.81 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 14,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

