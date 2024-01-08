The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,113,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,321,000 after buying an additional 54,480 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 25,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 808,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,234,000 after acquiring an additional 22,353 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 23,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $59.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 73.90%.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.