The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Reduced by Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 3.2% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $13,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $59.61 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.17 and a 200 day moving average of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $257.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.90%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

