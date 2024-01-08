The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $384.85. The company had a trading volume of 264,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,578. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $389.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $350.98 and its 200-day moving average is $335.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $515,039 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

