The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Holdings Cut by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HIG traded down $1.39 on Monday, hitting $81.43. 346,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,313. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.10. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $83.04.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.79%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.21.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $3,781,923.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,684,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,208 shares of company stock valued at $13,877,843. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

