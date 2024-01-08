The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LGL opened at $6.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16. The LGL Group has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The LGL Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

