The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $30.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.99.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,726,000 after purchasing an additional 136,451 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

