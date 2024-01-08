The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.79

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.79 and last traded at $30.79, with a volume of 512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSXMK. StockNews.com cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.99.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter.

In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth $207,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth $146,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,466,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

