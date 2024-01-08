The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) SVP Sells $42,391.60 in Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $42,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,847.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Simply Good Foods Stock Down 0.2 %
SMPL stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $40.99. 781,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,225. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $31.06 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.81.
Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $308.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,961,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,882,000 after purchasing an additional 60,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,992,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,461,000 after purchasing an additional 259,144 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,990,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,136,000 after purchasing an additional 559,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,037,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,138,000 after purchasing an additional 95,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.
Simply Good Foods Company Profile
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.
