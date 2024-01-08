The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 56.2% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 79,099 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after buying an additional 28,450 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 533,360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,224,000 after acquiring an additional 20,824 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,134,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 369,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,132 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 597.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.7 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $91.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.10. The firm has a market cap of $167.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

