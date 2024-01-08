The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.9% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.8% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 42,369 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 93,759 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 60.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 71,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,152,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,533,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.35. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

