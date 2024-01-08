The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) is CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s 8th Largest Position

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,267,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 212,262 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises approximately 4.3% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned 0.10% of Williams Companies worth $42,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.43. 3,296,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,972,742. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.50. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.45.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

