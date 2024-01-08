Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Boosted by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 26,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 76.5% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 18,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $6.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $537.97. 581,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $510.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $4,561,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,835,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

