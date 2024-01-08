Thomas Benjamin Curtis Sells 2,682 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $205,307.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,299.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of QSR traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.18. 957,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,370. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.26. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.99 and a 12 month high of $78.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.60%.

QSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,271,660,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

