Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TLYS. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get Tilly's alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tilly’s

Tilly’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TLYS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 188,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.78 million, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04. Tilly’s has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $9.50.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $166.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.19 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 53,500 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $419,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,339,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,018,755.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 53,500 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $419,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,339,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,018,755.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 6,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $48,874.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,424 shares in the company, valued at $689,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 181,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,575 over the last 90 days. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 19,659 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,969,000 after buying an additional 26,857 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,300,000 after buying an additional 43,374 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.