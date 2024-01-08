Todd Hannigan Buys 465,442 Shares of IperionX Limited (ASX:IPX) Stock

IperionX Limited (ASX:IPX – Get Free Report) insider Todd Hannigan purchased 465,442 shares of IperionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.38 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$643,240.84 ($437,578.81).

Todd Hannigan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 13th, Todd Hannigan acquired 520,096 shares of IperionX stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.47 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$762,980.83 ($519,034.58).

IperionX Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

About IperionX

IperionX Limited engages in exploration and development of its mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the critical minerals Titan project, which has the resource of titanium, rare earth, and zircon rich mineral sands covering approximately 11,071 acres of surface and associated mineral rights in Tennessee, the United States.

