Traders Buy High Volume of Heron Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 5,840 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 934% compared to the typical volume of 565 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heron Therapeutics

In other Heron Therapeutics news, CEO Craig A. Collard purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,576.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William P. Forbes purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,760. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Collard purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 186,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,576.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $260,650 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,561,000. Palisade Capital Management LP grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 4,143,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 173,363 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 576.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 169,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 144,142 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.86. 6,556,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,734. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $31.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRTX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HRTX

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.