Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 5,321 call options on the company. This is an increase of 982% compared to the average volume of 492 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Qurate Retail by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Qurate Retail by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 96,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QRTEA traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,783. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.51. Qurate Retail has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

