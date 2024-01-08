Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 5,321 call options on the company. This is an increase of 982% compared to the average volume of 492 call options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Qurate Retail Stock Performance
NASDAQ QRTEA traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,783. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.51. Qurate Retail has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
