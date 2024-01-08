Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,252 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of Trane Technologies worth $186,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $240.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $245.27. The company has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.