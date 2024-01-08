TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TAC. TheStreet raised shares of TransAlta from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta has a consensus rating of Buy.

TransAlta Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $8.03 on Thursday. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.99.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $758.14 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 39.38%. Equities analysts predict that TransAlta will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.0437 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently 10.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TransAlta by 4.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 895,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 36,076 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in TransAlta by 176.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 75,201 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta in the first quarter valued at $472,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 48.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 527,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 171,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 13,793 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransAlta

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Stories

