TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TransUnion from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.47.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRU

TransUnion Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of TRU stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.59. 1,183,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,410. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $82.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of -52.80, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.82.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.49%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, Director Linda Zukauckas acquired 2,350 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at $339,407.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Linda Zukauckas acquired 2,350 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at $339,407.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas L. Monahan acquired 1,800 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 974,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,557,000 after acquiring an additional 217,748 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 1,300.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 162,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,709,000 after acquiring an additional 150,657 shares in the last quarter.

About TransUnion

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.