Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Shares Gap Up to $11.89

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.89, but opened at $12.75. Treace Medical Concepts shares last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 249,006 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.58.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Up 4.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.64.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.08 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 37.68% and a negative net margin of 27.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 1,701.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Get Free Report)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.