Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the period. Trimble accounts for approximately 1.6% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Trimble worth $14,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Trimble by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,560,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,067,000 after buying an additional 150,125 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Trimble in the second quarter worth approximately $4,647,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,605,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $192,906,000 after purchasing an additional 419,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 14.6% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 22,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.27. The company had a trading volume of 191,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,379. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $62.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.08 and its 200-day moving average is $50.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $957.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.41 million. On average, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $129,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,763,849.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $185,251.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $129,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,763,849.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,428 shares of company stock worth $783,237 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

