TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Acquired by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. TriNet Group makes up about 1.8% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $36,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TNET traded up $4.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.92. The company had a trading volume of 157,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $123.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.11.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.27 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 61.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $739,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,778,717.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $211,886.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,812.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $739,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,711,946. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Profile

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.