Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives $49.18 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.10.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Nomura lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trip.com Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $826,332,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 15,964.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,508,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,577,000 after buying an additional 7,461,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,195,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,290,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after buying an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCOM opened at $38.25 on Monday. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $43.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Free Report

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.