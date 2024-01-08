Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.53.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $37.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

