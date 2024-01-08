Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) versus National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Financial Comparison

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) and National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.1% of Truist Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Truist Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Truist Financial and National Australia Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truist Financial 17.59% 10.74% 1.07% National Australia Bank N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

Truist Financial has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Australia Bank has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. National Australia Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Truist Financial pays out 52.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Truist Financial and National Australia Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truist Financial 0 9 9 0 2.50 National Australia Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Truist Financial presently has a consensus target price of $38.53, suggesting a potential upside of 2.68%. Given Truist Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Truist Financial is more favorable than National Australia Bank.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Truist Financial and National Australia Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truist Financial $25.36 billion 1.98 $6.26 billion $3.97 9.48 National Australia Bank $33.43 billion 1.91 $4.94 billion N/A N/A

Truist Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than National Australia Bank.

Summary

Truist Financial beats National Australia Bank on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides funding; asset management; automobile lending; credit card lending; consumer finance; home equity and mortgage lending; insurance, such as property and casualty, life, employee benefits, workers compensation and professional liability, surety coverage, title, and other insurance products; investment brokerage; mobile/online banking; and payment, lease financing, small business lending, and wealth management/private banking services. In addition, it offers association, capital market, institutional trust, insurance premium finance, derivatives, commercial lending, international banking, leasing, merchant, commercial deposit and treasury, small business and student lending, floor plan, commercial mortgage lending, mortgage warehouse lending, private equity investment, real estate lending, and supply chain financing services. Further, the company provides corporate and investment banking, retail and wholesale brokerage, securities underwriting and market making, loan syndication, and investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as BB&T Corporation and changed its name to Truist Financial Corporation in December 2019. Truist Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments. It accepts transaction accounts, savings accounts, debit cards, and term deposits; and specialized accounts, such as foreign currency, business interest, cash maximiser, farm management, community free saver, statutory trust, and project bank accounts, as well as farm management deposits. In addition, the company provides home loans, personal loans, and business loans; vehicle and equipment finance; and trade and invoice finance, as well as business overdrafts and bank guarantees. Further, it offers insurance products consisting of home and content, landlord, travel, car, caravan and trailer, life, and business insurance products; and pension, self-managed super funds, cash management, and financial planning and advisory services. Additionally, the company provides investment products; credit, debit, and business cards; payments and merchant services; online and internet banking services; small business services; international and foreign exchange solutions; and industry specific banking services. The company was founded in 1834 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

