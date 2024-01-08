Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 601,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 309,847 shares.The stock last traded at $2.30 and had previously closed at $2.24.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Tuya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.70 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.32.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 34.25%. The company had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUYA. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Tuya by 5.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,252,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 69,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tuya by 16.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 56,172 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tuya by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,144,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,149,000 after buying an additional 240,097 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tuya by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tuya in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

