TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Shares Sold by CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lowered its position in shares of TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. TXO Partners makes up approximately 0.7% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned approximately 1.07% of TXO Partners worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in TXO Partners by 1.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 233,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in TXO Partners by 21.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 46,041 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TXO Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TXO Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in TXO Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $25,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,139,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,478,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Adams III purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 1,500,000 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $25,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,139,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,478,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of TXO Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

TXO Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:TXO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.92. 8,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. TXO Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.28.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). TXO Partners had a net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $69.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.38 million. Analysts expect that TXO Partners L.P. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

TXO Partners Company Profile

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

